Salman Khan’s Bharat director shares BTS pics of most thrilling action scene of his life. See them here

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has shared set pictures of what he says was the most thrilling action scene of his life. Ali is currently filming Bharat, his third collaboration with Salman Khan.

“Shot the most thrilling action sequence of my life with extremely dare and humble riders from Uttar Pradesh and @beingsalmankhan,” he wrote alongside two picture, both showing a Well of Death stunt being performed.

Bharat will feature Salman as a circus performer, and will track his story from the age of 18 to 70. Salman will be shown in five different avatars in the film, due out in 2019. “The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya, from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done,” Ali told DNA in an interview.

Previous images shared by Ali showed Salman riding a bike, in a circus environment. Several unofficial set pictures have teased Salman’s different looks from the film.

Bharat was supposed to co-star Priyanka Chopra, but she left the project days before filming was supposed to begin to make time for her engagement and upcoming wedding to Nick Jonas. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur. Ali’s frequent collaborator, Katrina Kaif, was roped in as Priyanka’s replacement. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 16:31 IST