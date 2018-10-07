Varun Dhawan from the sets of Salman Khan’s Bharat, courtesy Atul Agnihotri

Co-producer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat, Atul Agnihotri, thanked Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for his cameo in the upcoming romantic thriller. Taking to Instagram, Agnihotri shared a photo of Varun and himself, and thanked the Judwaa 2 actor for his love and support, writing, “#Bharat thanks you for your love and support @varundvn @bharat_thefilm.”

The cast had recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film after shooting in Malta and Mumbai earlier. Bharat is Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the recent, Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Dabangg star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. After Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out of the film, Katrina Kaif was roped in to play the female lead opposite the ‘Wanted’ star.

The film, which is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, next year, also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 17:09 IST