Salman Khan’s sister Arpita spends time with family in Himachal Pradesh, see cute pics

Actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her family, including husband Aayush Sharma and kids - Ahil and Ayat - are now at Aayush’s parents’ place in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos.

Taking to Instagram stories, Aayush shared many pictures and short video clips, showing the family going trekking or just walking on the hills with his family. In one of the videos clips, Arpita can be heard telling her husband that just because he was from the mountains didn’t mean he could make fun of them. She says, “Aayush, just because you are from the mountains don’t make fun of us. We are tired.” This was in a clip where Arpita can be seen in slight strain as she navigates a mountain trail. In one of the pictures, Aayush’s father Anil presents her with a bunch of wild white flowers. They also visited an apple farm.

On reaching Mandi, Arpita had in fact shared a family picture with Aayush’s side of the family and had written: “Fam-jam in Himachal celebrating dads birthday @anilsharma30.” On his dad’s birthday, in late June, Aayush had mentioned how Arpita had baked a birthday cake and had written: “The lockdown has been a learning curve for all of us. @arpitakhansharma is surprising us all with her hidden talent. We all are being treated to amazing food like cornflake chicken to mushroom pasta, minced basil chicken to lasagna. Yesterday Arpita surprised us all by baking this beautiful cake for our dad. Thank you so much love .. PS - please blame all my added fat to my wife. It’s getting hard to stay on my diet.”

Arpita and her family were with Salman at his Panvel farmhouse but later returned to Mumbai. It is unclear when they left for his parents’ place. Through the summer months in Panvel, Aayush had given a peek into the farm life there.

In an interview with Times of India, during that period, he had said: “Just enjoying nature in Panvel. We came by chance to the farm for a weekend and now we’re here for a month, but we’re enjoying here. I grew up in Himachal, I used to spend a lot of time doing these things. I think it’s a very fatherly thing to do with your kids. In Mumbai, you don’t really get the chance to do these things. I thought it is a good way to bond with Ahil and how basic farming happens. We plucked tomatoes, tired to make tomato soup. I taught him that farming isn’t that easy, but it’s still fun.”

