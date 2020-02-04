e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan shares first poster of Sooraj Pancholi’s Hawa Singh biopic. See here

Salman Khan shares first poster of Sooraj Pancholi’s Hawa Singh biopic. See here

After launching Sooraj Pancholi’s career, Salman Khan has shared the first poster of the young actor’s upcoming film, Hawa Singh.

bollywood Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:35 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Sooraj Pancholi in the Hawa Singh poster.
Sooraj Pancholi in the Hawa Singh poster.
         

Salman Khan has unveiled the first look of the upcoming biopic of Hawa Singh, who is widely regarded the Father of Indian Boxing. The film will feature Sooraj Pancholi.

"@sooraj9pancholi aces the look of a boxer in the biopic of legendary Hawa Singh is also known as the Father of Indian Boxing. Directed by Prakash Nambiar, produced by Sam S. Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, Hawa Singh will go on floor soon," Salman tweeted.

 

Sooraj is all beefed up to look his character and the actor is excited to start shooting for the film, which goes on floors in February.

"The manner in which a young boy from a small village Umarvas transformed himself into a champion boxer is inspirational. Sooraj is young and fits like a glove into the character. His efforts, approach and honesty towards the role and this motivating story surprised me and made my belief in him stronger," said director Nambiar.

Hawa Singh is a recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award. He dominated the Indian and Asian amateur boxing scene in his weight class for a decade. Singh won the Asian Games gold medal in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions at the Games in 1966 and 1970, a feat unmatched by any Indian boxer to date.

The champion boxer also created a record of being the Indian heavyweight boxing champion for 11 consecutive years from 1961 to 1972.

