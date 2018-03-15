Salman Khan shares Race 3 logo, begins countdown to Eid release: ‘Three months to go’

Bollywood star Salman Khan has shared the logo of his upcoming film, Race 3, and started the countdown to the Eid release. The actor makes his debut in the Race franchise in a negative role; the film is directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saquib Saleem.

Sharing the logo video, Salman tweeted, “3 months to go ... #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @AnilKapoor @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25.”

Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films in the Race franchise and Remo D’ Souza will helm the third. While Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starred in both the iterations of Race, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy were seen in the first film and John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone starred in Race 2.

The third instalment of the Race franchise is produced by Salman Khan Films and Taurani under the banner of Tips Films. Race 3 will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.

