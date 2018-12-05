Salman Khan to be the first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, will be joined by Sohail and Arbaaz Khan

Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma has started shooting for a new edition of The Kapil Sharma Show with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its first celebrity guest. The episode, which will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television, will also feature Salman’s brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan as well as their father Salim Khan, read a statement.

Kapil will be joined by his original gang—Chandan, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti. The audience will also get to see comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek along with Rochelle Rao.

Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow! Jald hi sirf Sony par. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/nDvw0Zl5W0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Kapil will marry his fiance, Ginni, at her hometown in Jalandhar on December 12. Kapil recently talked about attending weddings during his college days just to eat good food.

He made an appearance on the show Indian Idol 10 where he spoke about his college days when he gate-crashed weddings with his friends in Delhi, read a statement.

Kapil said: “During our college days, my friends and I used to go to weddings to eat good food. Once we got caught red-handed by an uncle. My friend made up a story saying that the food in our college mess got over and that we didn’t have anything to eat.

“Although we had eaten the food by that time, uncle insisted on eating and dancing. We had twice the amount of food. Then we danced also. This is one experience I can never forget.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 18:21 IST