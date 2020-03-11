Sameera Reddy is joined by mother-in-law as she takes flip the switch challenge, watch

bollywood

Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy has shared a fun video with her mother-in-law Manjri Varde and they are sure to inspire you with their perfect dance moves. Sameera took the trending Instagram hashtag, #Fliptheswitchchallenge, and gave it an Indian twist - she introduced her mother-in-law, who flaunted her sensuous moves in the video.

The video shows Sameera dancing as her mother-in-law stands in front of her, looking at her phone. While Sameera is wearing black overalls, the mother-in-law is seen in a short white and black dress. With the switch, they swap clothes and the mother-in-law shocks Sameera by acing her dance moves. Sharing the video, Sameera wrote, “Flip the switch . #motherinlaw #indian #edition @manjrivarde #takefunseriously #thisishowwedoit #fliptheswitchchallenge.”

Sameera recently opened up about facing depression after her son, Hans, was born in 2015. “When Hans came, I felt completely disconnected. I didn’t know who he was. I gave him to my husband and said, ‘I just don’t feel good about this. Please take him.’ It was the worst thing I did and I hope today I can make up for it. It took me a week to understand what was going on. I went from 72 kgs to 105 kgs. And when I gave birth, I was depressed as hell. I had a C-section. I didn’t know what was happening…I was very disillusioned when I gave birth. My husband kept telling me I was beautiful. I said, ‘Thank you, but obviously, you are lying.’ I was disillusioned to the point where I was disconnected. Nobody spoke to me about this. That is the reason I am talking today. Nobody told me, ‘Sameera it could go wrong’, ‘Your hormones could go for a toss’, ‘You could have something called post-partum depression,’” she said in a video shared online.

