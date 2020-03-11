e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Sameera Reddy is joined by mother-in-law as she takes flip the switch challenge, watch

Sameera Reddy is joined by mother-in-law as she takes flip the switch challenge, watch

Check out the fun video Sameera Reddy has shared online in which her mother-in-law can be seen acing dance moves.

bollywood Updated: Mar 11, 2020 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sameera Reddy poses with her mother-in-law.
Sameera Reddy poses with her mother-in-law.
         

Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy has shared a fun video with her mother-in-law Manjri Varde and they are sure to inspire you with their perfect dance moves. Sameera took the trending Instagram hashtag, #Fliptheswitchchallenge, and gave it an Indian twist - she introduced her mother-in-law, who flaunted her sensuous moves in the video.

The video shows Sameera dancing as her mother-in-law stands in front of her, looking at her phone. While Sameera is wearing black overalls, the mother-in-law is seen in a short white and black dress. With the switch, they swap clothes and the mother-in-law shocks Sameera by acing her dance moves. Sharing the video, Sameera wrote, “Flip the switch . #motherinlaw #indian #edition @manjrivarde #takefunseriously #thisishowwedoit #fliptheswitchchallenge.”

 Also read: Angrezi Medium song Laadki: Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia’s mother-daughter bond will make you tear up

 

Sameera recently opened up about facing depression after her son, Hans, was born in 2015. “When Hans came, I felt completely disconnected. I didn’t know who he was. I gave him to my husband and said, ‘I just don’t feel good about this. Please take him.’ It was the worst thing I did and I hope today I can make up for it. It took me a week to understand what was going on. I went from 72 kgs to 105 kgs. And when I gave birth, I was depressed as hell. I had a C-section. I didn’t know what was happening…I was very disillusioned when I gave birth. My husband kept telling me I was beautiful. I said, ‘Thank you, but obviously, you are lying.’ I was disillusioned to the point where I was disconnected. Nobody spoke to me about this. That is the reason I am talking today. Nobody told me, ‘Sameera it could go wrong’, ‘Your hormones could go for a toss’, ‘You could have something called post-partum depression,’” she said in a video shared online.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news