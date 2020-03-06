Sameera Reddy says she felt ‘completely disconnected’ with son Hans when he was born, asked husband to hold him

bollywood

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:41 IST

Actor Sameera Reddy opened up about her battle with post-partum depression at a recent event and said that things were so bad with her that she felt ‘completely disconnected’ with her son Hans when he was born in 2015. She added that she handed him to her husband Akshai Varde, something that she would beat herself up about until very recently.

“When Hans came, I felt completely disconnected. I didn’t know who he was. I gave him to my husband and said, ‘I just don’t feel good about this. Please take him.’ It was the worst thing I did and I hope today I can make up for it. It took me a week to understand what was going on,” she said in a video shared on her social media accounts, adding that she could not talk about this without breaking down until very recently.

Sameera was bedridden for a few months because of placenta previa (a complication during pregnancy that causes the placenta to tear away from the uterus). “I went from 72 kgs to 105 kgs. And when I gave birth, I was depressed as hell. I had a C-section. I didn’t know what was happening…I was very disillusioned when I gave birth. My husband kept telling me I was beautiful. I said, ‘Thank you, but obviously, you are lying.’ I was disillusioned to the point where I was disconnected. Nobody spoke to me about this. That is the reason I am talking today. Nobody told me, ‘Sameera it could go wrong’, ‘Your hormones could go for a toss’, ‘You could have something called post-partum depression,’” she said.

Due to her weight gain, Sameera was filled with ‘self-loathing’ and could not even bring herself to look in the mirror. Things were made worse when people reminded her of her svelte avatar. “I had women judging me. They were mean,” she said.

Eventually, Sameera made peace with her body and told her husband Akshai that she wanted to have another baby. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Nyra, in July last year.

