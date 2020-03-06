e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Sameera Reddy says she felt ‘completely disconnected’ with son Hans when he was born, asked husband to hold him

Sameera Reddy says she felt ‘completely disconnected’ with son Hans when he was born, asked husband to hold him

Sameera Reddy talked about feeling depressed after childbirth and said that she did not feel connected at all to her son, Hans, when he was born.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sameera Reddy has two children - a son Hans and a daughter Nyra.
Sameera Reddy has two children - a son Hans and a daughter Nyra.(Instagram)
         

Actor Sameera Reddy opened up about her battle with post-partum depression at a recent event and said that things were so bad with her that she felt ‘completely disconnected’ with her son Hans when he was born in 2015. She added that she handed him to her husband Akshai Varde, something that she would beat herself up about until very recently.

“When Hans came, I felt completely disconnected. I didn’t know who he was. I gave him to my husband and said, ‘I just don’t feel good about this. Please take him.’ It was the worst thing I did and I hope today I can make up for it. It took me a week to understand what was going on,” she said in a video shared on her social media accounts, adding that she could not talk about this without breaking down until very recently.

Sameera was bedridden for a few months because of placenta previa (a complication during pregnancy that causes the placenta to tear away from the uterus). “I went from 72 kgs to 105 kgs. And when I gave birth, I was depressed as hell. I had a C-section. I didn’t know what was happening…I was very disillusioned when I gave birth. My husband kept telling me I was beautiful. I said, ‘Thank you, but obviously, you are lying.’ I was disillusioned to the point where I was disconnected. Nobody spoke to me about this. That is the reason I am talking today. Nobody told me, ‘Sameera it could go wrong’, ‘Your hormones could go for a toss’, ‘You could have something called post-partum depression,’” she said.

 

Due to her weight gain, Sameera was filled with ‘self-loathing’ and could not even bring herself to look in the mirror. Things were made worse when people reminded her of her svelte avatar. “I had women judging me. They were mean,” she said.

Eventually, Sameera made peace with her body and told her husband Akshai that she wanted to have another baby. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Nyra, in July last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news