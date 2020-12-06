e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sana Khan and Anas Sayied enjoy romantic honeymoon in Kashmir, see pics

Sana Khan and Anas Sayied enjoy romantic honeymoon in Kashmir, see pics

Newlyweds Sana Khan and Anas Sayied jetted off to Kashmir for a romantic holiday. They took to Instagram stories to share pictures and videos from their trip.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 19:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sana Khan and Anas Sayied are holidaying in Kashmir.
Sana Khan and Anas Sayied are holidaying in Kashmir.
         

Former actor Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Sayied, are enjoying a romantic honeymoon in snowy Kashmir. She took to Instagram stories to share pictures and videos of them at the airport, on the flight and finally at their hotel.

Sana posted a selfie from the flight and wrote, “Shohar and begum chale (Husband and wife are off).” In a video taken in the hotel room, she said, “It’s so cold here. It’s Kashmir!” In another video, she said, “What a view, man!” Anas walked into the frame, saying, “Badi thand hai (It is very cold).” They then marvelled over the stunning view.

Anas also shared an in-flight selfie with Sana on Instagram stories. The couple could be seen holding hands in the picture, which was not accompanied by any caption.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Sana married Anas in an intimate ceremony on November 20. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.”

Also read | Aditya Narayan says he will move into 5 BHK flat with wife Shweta Agarwal soon: ‘I have been saving since years’

Last month, Anas shared a picture from the nikaah and hoped to spend a happy married life with Sana. “Aur tum apne rab ki kaun kaun si naimaton ko jhutlaoge (Which of your Lords blessings will you deny?) ALHUMDULILLAH. Thank you for being in my life and making it a beautiful journey. Thank you for all your love and support. Hope to spend an eternal bliss of a peaceful and joyous marriage with you. Always yours... HAPPILY MARRIED,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sana has acted in films such as Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and has also been a part of reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. However, in October, she announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Pune hosp starts Sputnik V phase two trials, volunteers under observation
Pune hosp starts Sputnik V phase two trials, volunteers under observation
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
Here are some important WhatsApp features coming to your phones soon
Here are some important WhatsApp features coming to your phones soon
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In