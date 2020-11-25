Sana Khan shares new photos and video from mehendi ceremony, husband Anas Sayied pens romantic note

tv

Former actor Sana Khan, who married Gujarat-based Anas Sayied last week, took to Instagram to share more pictures and videos from her wedding festivities. She gave fans a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony, which took place on November 18. She looked stunning in a pink and orange outfit designed by Poonam Kaurture. To complete her look, she chose jewellery from House of Shikha.

Meanwhile, Anas shared a picture from their nikaah and thanked Sana for making his life beautiful. He signed off the romantic note as ‘always yours’ and hoped to enjoy eternal marital bliss with her.

“Aur tum apne rab ki kaun kaun si naimaton ko jhutlaoge (Which of your Lords blessings will you deny?) ALHUMDULILLAH. Thank you for being in my life and making it a beautiful journey. Thank you for all your love and support. Hope to spend an eternal bliss of a peaceful and joyous marriage with you. Always yours... HAPPILY MARRIED,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Sana married Anas in an intimate ceremony on November 20. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.”

Last month, Sana announced her decision to quit showbiz to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’. She said that the ‘real purpose’ of one’s life was not to chase wealth and fame but ‘actually for the betterment of life-after-death’ and that ‘it would be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator’.

Sana has acted in films such as Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

