Sana Khan on her role in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: It was definitely not a blink-and-miss part

Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) was the last film that Sana Khan featured in. The actor is keeping herself busy with script reading and narrations here and there, and is comfortable taking things slow, as “choosing the right kind of work” is her priority.

Sana agrees that getting more work is every actor’s goal, but adds, “You keep getting calls, but then doing the right project and being sure of what you want to do is what counts.”

Her role in Toilet... was a special appearance. Sana knew all along that she couldn’t expect it to suddenly fetch her more film offers, but she strongly disagrees with those who think it was a ‘blink-and-miss’ role.

“It was definitely not a blink-and-miss role as some people are saying. I had a proper scene with Akshay. It was his introduction shot in the film, and it very well established that I was his girlfriend. So, it wasn’t a passing shot where I just came and went,” she says.

The actor, however, is quick to add that she never promoted her part before the film’s release as she did not want to mislead people. “I wasn’t open to discussing that I was a part of the film but when the news came out, a lot of people told me to, at least, talk [about it]. You see, it was not the kind of a role that you want to promote. I was very clear from the beginning that it’s a small part — a special appearance. I am not someone who would build up false news just to get attention.”

Sana Khan in a still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017).

An ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sana shares that it was within a month of the release of her film Wajah Tum Ho (2016) that she received an offer for her part in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. “I was happy that someone visualised me as a different character, and it wasn’t that since I had done a bold film (Wajah...), people categorised me in the erotic thriller genre. So, even if this was a cameo, it meant a lot,” she says.

Sana wore a salwar kameez for her romantic scene with Akshay in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and her “desi look” got her compliments. “A lot of people called me to tell how different and good I looked. I wasn’t expecting such a response for this role, but it feels good,” she signs off.

