  Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018
HT Logo

Sanjay Dutt as a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 motion poster

Sanjay Dutt has often played the gun-wielding gangster and he is back with the new motion poster of his upcoming film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2018 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Sanjay Dutt is back as a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has shared the first motion poster of his upcoming film, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and he sports quite a menacing look in the poster. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a lead role.

Sharing the poster, Sanjay tweeted, “Jee Haan Main Hun Khalnayak... Ab Ban Gaya Hun Gangster! #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 #SBG3MotionPoster @jimmysheirgill #MahieGill @IChitrangda Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu & Presented by @rajuchadhawave.”

This is third film in the franchise; Tigmanshu has directed all the films. While Randeep Hooda played the gangster in first movie, Irrfan Khan took upon the role in the second movie. Mahie Gill and Jimmy Shergill have worked in all Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster films.

The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan, Deepak Tijori, Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali & Deepraj Rana

Presented by Raju Chadha and produced by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 is slated for a July 27 release.

