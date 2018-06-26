Sanjay Dutt as a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 motion poster

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has shared the first motion poster of his upcoming film, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and he sports quite a menacing look in the poster. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a lead role.

Sharing the poster, Sanjay tweeted, “Jee Haan Main Hun Khalnayak... Ab Ban Gaya Hun Gangster! #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 #SBG3MotionPoster @jimmysheirgill #MahieGill @IChitrangda Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu & Presented by @rajuchadhawave.”

This is third film in the franchise; Tigmanshu has directed all the films. While Randeep Hooda played the gangster in first movie, Irrfan Khan took upon the role in the second movie. Mahie Gill and Jimmy Shergill have worked in all Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster films.

The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan, Deepak Tijori, Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali & Deepraj Rana

Presented by Raju Chadha and produced by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 is slated for a July 27 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more