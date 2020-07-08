Sanjay Dutt gets nostalgic as Dus completes 15 years: ‘We had so much fun on the sets that it never felt like work’

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:23 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt got into a nostalgia mode on Wednesday as he recalled his film Dus, which completed 15 years. The actor took to Instagram to post a note.

He wrote: “#15YearsOfDus..Working on this film was an absolute delight. Reminiscing those days when we used to have so much fun on the sets that it never felt like work. Had a great time with all the people who were a part of this film.” He also shared a collage of short video clips from the film on the occasion, which showed all the actors associated with the film including Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Zyed Khan and Dia Mirza.

The popular song from the film, Dus Bahane was recently retreaded for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. As early as February, there were reports that Dus Bahane’s original composers, Vishal and Shekhar (Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani) were very upset on finding out that their iconic song was going in for a remake, without their knowledge. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror later, Vishal had said they collaborated with Baaghi’s director Ahmed Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and music honcho Bhushan Kumar after watching a “chop-shop version” of the remake.

“We’re doing whatever we can to save our song. It had already been shot to some chop-shop version, before we found out and objected. We insisted on creative approval, remuneration and primary and sole credit for our composition. Thankfully, everyone concerned had recognised and understood our right to protect our work (and) our refusal to allow it to be released with anyone else’s name on it. Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been supportive. Bhushan Kumar too had a long chat and promised to never reuse our music without our involvement. Since this had already been shot to a version we didn’t particularly care for, we are now trying to fix it so that a song that we all love, and one that has stood the passage of 16 years, isn’t reduced to merely another shoddy ‘remix’,” they had said.

Dus is a 2005 action thriller film, directed by Anubhav Sinha and was reportedly a tribute to Mukul S Anand, who had died while making the film in 1997. The original film starred Sanjay Dutt with Salman Khan.

