Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma shows how Virat Kohli ensures ‘measured eating’ in their house

Anushka Sharma shows how Virat Kohli ensures ‘measured eating’ in their house

Anushka Sharma has shared a video which shows husband Virat Kohli weighing poha on a weighing machine to ensure ‘measured eating’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 08, 2020 12:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma has shared a fun fact about Virat Kohli on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma has shared a fun fact about Virat Kohli on Instagram.
         

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are spending all their time together, enjoying the small pleasures of life at home. The two also seem to be cooking together but a glimpse shared by Anushka hints that their life is different from any other household.

The latest post by the actor shows Virat measuring poha on a weighing machine and being precise to an exact figure of 100 grams. Virat can be seen adding and subtracting a few poha flakes to get an exact reading of 100 grams on a small weighing machine placed in the kitchen. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, “Measured eating in this house courtesy @viratkohli” along with a laughing and a heart emoji.

Virat Kohli measuring poha on a weighing machine.
Virat Kohli measuring poha on a weighing machine.

A lot has been cooking (literally) at the couple’s home amid lockdown. The two received home-made neer dosas from their cricketer neighbour Shreyas Iyer the same day. Sharing the news on Instagram, Virat wrote, “A kind neighbour who lives 500 m away from us brought us some home made neer dosas and made us smile. A big Thank you to your mom amigo we haven’t had such delicious dosas for a longgg time. Hope you enjoyed the mushroom biriyani we sent back. Good man @shreyas41 . P.S- these are the new picture norms with social distancing.”

Hindustantimes

Talking about how the two hardly got any time to spend together after their wedding in 2017, Anushka had told Elle magazine in an interview, “Marriage doesn’t feel different. Virat and I have been working around the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation.”

Also read: Fans have a field day as Kapil Sharma tags Neha Kakkar in throwback photo, asks fans to ‘identify the kids’

Talking about their time in lockdown, Virat had recently told England captain Kevin Pietersen during an Instagram Live, “It is the longest we have spent together at one place since we have been married. We have never been at one place for so long at same time. It’s bizarre. It’s not a good thing to single out this as an opportunity to spend time. But it is what it is . We have to be positive and we are being cautious. These are strange times,” he said.

On the professional front, Anushka is basking in the success of her first direct-to-digital film release Bulbbul. The supernatural drama stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chatterjee.

