Fans have a field day as Kapil Sharma tags Neha Kakkar in throwback photo, asks fans to ‘identify the kids’

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 09:17 IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma has shared a throwback picture with singer Neha Kakkar on Instagram and asked his fans to guess the people in it. However, he tagged the Kar Gayi Chull singer in the picture though not in the caption.

Sharing the picture which looks several years old, he wrote, “Identify the kids #throwback.” It shows a young Kapil, sitting on a flight of stairs, with Neha by his side. Neha reacted to the post, “Bhaiyaaaaa I know these Kidssss.”

The picture received more than 1000 comments within a few minutes. A fan commented, “Comedy king and singing star...both of my favourite.” One more wrote, “Kapu and Nehu”.

While most of them guessed it right, there were many who joked about the comedian’s young look and the mention of ‘kids’ in his caption. A fan asked, “Ye baccha kiska khoo gya hai? (Whose child is this?)” Another commented, “Identify bolke tag bhi kia (You tagged her and asked us to identify).” Since the post came early morning, one fan even asked, “Aaj set me Akshay paaji aa rhe h kya??? (Is Akshay Kumar coming on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show).” Kapil has often talked about how his entire team wakes up early whenever Akshay visits the sets of comedy show for film promotions.

Kapil is currently spending all his time with his six-months-old daughter Anayra and wife Ginni Chatrath. Talking about his daily schedule during lockdown, Kapil had told Times of India in April, “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food). However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to work out seriously and regularly.”

He had, however, told Hindustan Times that he has also been watching online content, has written a stand up skit and has started reading books that he used to buy at airports but never read. Latest reports suggest the comedian may begin shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show in mid-July with all safety measures amid coronavirus pandemic.

