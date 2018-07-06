Sanjay Dutt returns in a menacing avatar on new poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

After creating frenzy with the trailer, Sanjay Dutt is back with a fresh poster from his much-anticipated film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The 58-year-old took to social media to share the new poster.

“Iss bar khel mein hai aur zyada khatra aur dhoom! Pesh hai ek aur #SBG3Poster?. Coming to cinemas on July 27,” Dutt tweeted.

Apart from Dutt, the film features Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles.

Similar to the prequels in the franchise, Sheirgill plays the royal Saheb, while Mahie Gill will be seen as his Biwi. The new additions to the film series are Sanjay Dutt and Chitraganda Singh.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie will hit the screens on July 27.

