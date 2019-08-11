Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shares birthday post but deletes it soon afterwards

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:29 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala, who recently lost her boyfriend, celebrated her birthday with family on Saturday. She even shared a picture from the celebrations on Instagram but deleted it soon afterwards.

Screenshots of the post show Trishala sitting on a table with cake slices and desserts on a plate in front of her. They are lit by a small, singular candle. “A very quiet dinner with the family, thank you everyone for the wishes. #august10 #leo,” Trishala had captioned her post.

Trishala had shared a post for her late boyfriend earlier this month. “I love you. I miss you,” she captioned the pic. Trishala could be seen dressed in black while her boyfriend was seen wearing a white vest and jeans, sitting in her lap.

Also read: Pak woman yells at Priyanka Chopra for her Jai Hind tweet and calls her ‘hypocrite’, the actor’s response is grace itself. Watch video

She shared the news of his demise with an Instagram post last month. “You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia. RIP October 7, 1986 -- July 2, 2019. I love you more than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow,” wrote Trishala, who has over 300,000 followers on the photo-sharing site.

She is Sanjay’s eldest child, whom he had with the late Richa Sharma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 14:29 IST