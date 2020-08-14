e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt to finish dubbing for Sadak 2 before going for lung cancer treatment

Sanjay Dutt to finish dubbing for Sadak 2 before going for lung cancer treatment

Sanjay Dutt will reportedly finish dubbing for Sadak 2 before leaving for the US for his cancer treatment.

bollywood Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt.
Actor Sanjay Dutt will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a “short break” from his work commitments to take care of his health.

“He (Dutt) will finish the dubbing work before going on the break. He has a very little work left and he is doing that,” source close to the film’s production told PTI.

Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last weekend after he complained of breathlessness. He was discharged on Monday. A day after coming home, the actor issued a statement on social media requesting his well-wishers to not speculate about his health amid rumours that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Dutt has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis. The actor’s wife, producer Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations.

“We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said.

Also read: Bipasha Basu on taking a break after marrying Karan Singh Grover: ‘You have to be there for the people you love’

Dutt is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

He will also star in the second instalment of KGF, Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Torbaaz. In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

