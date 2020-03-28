Sanjay Mishra’s co-star Shikha Malhotra volunteers as a nurse at a BMC hospital, thanks mom for inspiration. See pics

bollywood

Actor Shikha Malhotra, who has worked with Sanjay Mishra in Kanchli, has volunteered to work with a BMC-run trauma hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai amid coronavirus outbreak. She began working there on Friday. She holds a graduate degree in nursing from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safrdarjung Hospital. However, she has not worked as a nurse before this.

Sharing her pictures from the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital where she has been deputed in the isolation ward, she urged people to stay safe and stay at home, Shikha wrote on her Instagram page, “For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospitalSo as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am today Jai Hind.”

Earlier, she had shared picture of her mom - also a nurse - and wrote on Instagram, “#mom #nurse #emergencysituation #covid19 Mumu it’s been 40 years you serving your patients day and night with all your heart.You’ve been a #dedicatedNurse a fine #Actress a successful #Producer a perfect #Mother a loving #Wife and today when it’s just few months left of your #retirement you are putting all your sweat like ever in such big difficult situation of our country feeling proud to #witness your journey thank you for gifting all your qualities to me and thanks for making me what I am todayyou’ve been my roll model since ever. Love you so much Mumu we all are proud of you #salute.”

