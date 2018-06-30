Sanju baba is back for some more fun in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer

The makers of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the third installment in director Tigmanshu Dhulia’s crime trilogy, have chosen an opportune moment to release the first trailer for the film. To coincide with the release of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju, the trailer was released online on Saturday.

The trailer introduces us to the three titular wild cards of the story, including the ‘gangster’, played by Sanjay Dutt. He makes a typically larger-than-life entry and says, “Mere baare mein jo bhi suno hoga, bura hi suna hoga (you’ve must have only heard bad things about me).” He then breaks several bottles on the heads of goons, as a rap song with the lyrics, “Baba, he’s the baba,” plays in the background.

The rest of the trailer teases the usual love and betrayal storyline of these films, set in a rustic Rajasthani location. We see Jimmy Shergill and Sanjay’s characters exchange heated words, which leads to a confrontation. We also see a lot of brutal action as Dutt’s character says, “Zindagi ka mazaa bahut liya hai (I’ve enjoyed life to the fullest), ab aaya hoon aur mazaa lene (I’ve returned to have some more fun).”

While Randeep Hooda played the gangster in first movie, Irrfan Khan took upon the role in the second movie. Mahie Gill and Jimmy Shergill have worked in all Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster films.

The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan, Deepak Tijori, Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali and Deepraj Rana.

Presented by Raju Chadha and produced by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 is slated for a July 27 release.

