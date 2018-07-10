Sanju box office day 11: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 271 crore.

Rajkumar Hirani gave up the next iteration of Munna Bhai to make Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. In hindsight, it was the right decision. Sanju has been a box office success and the Ranbir Kapoor film is going strong in its second week at the box office. On Monday, Sanju’s box office collection was a promising Rs 9 crore, taking its total earnings to a spectacular Rs 271 crore in 11 days, according to a BoxOfficeIndia report.

Featuring Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, Sanju traces the life story of the Vaastav star and also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh, among others. Ranbir, who has delivered his career’s biggest hit with Sanju, has earned accolades for his performance.

Sanju crossed Rs 50 crore mark on the second day of its release, it entered Rs 100 crore club on day 3, earned Rs 150 croreon day 5 and Rs 250 crore on day 10. With the film roaring at the BO in its second week, Sanju has already made it to the top 10 list of highest grossers.

The top domestic highest grossers are:

1. Baahubali2

2. Dangal

3. PK

4.TigerZindaHai

5. BajrangiBhaijaan

6. Padmaavat

7. Sultan

8. Dhoom3

9. Sanju

