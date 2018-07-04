Sanju box office day 5: Ranbir Kapoor film races towards Rs 200 club, earns Rs 22.5 cr

Much to the chagrin of the film industry, India is hooked to box office numbers. A film being ‘good’ is not enough anymore; it has to earn massive numbers at the ticket windows as well. Thankfully for the Ranbir Kapoor film, Sanju box office collection backs what the fans have been saying with their feet – the film is a hit. Hell, it is a blockbuster.

As the fantastic weekend box office collection (Sanju is now the highest box office earner ever on a single day, having dethroned Baahubali 2), the week has been kind to the Rajkumar Hirani film too. After earning Rs 25.35 crore on Monday, a working day, the film saw a minor dip but still held strong. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN... Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 200 cr+ in Week 1... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: ₹ 167.51 cr. India biz... Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status.”

#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN... Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 200 cr+ in Week 1... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: ₹ 167.51 cr. India biz... Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

Adarsh had earlier written, “Non-holiday / working day... Reduced ticket rates on weekdays... Yet, #Sanju puts up a SPLENDID TOTAL on Day 4 [Mon]… This one is NOT going to slow down soon... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr. Total: ₹ 145.41 cr. India biz.” With the Tuesday earnings, Sanju is galloping towards Rs 200-crore club.

What stands out is that Sanju has amassed this collection during a non-holiday period. Commenting about this, Adarsh had tweeted, “It has been proved *yet again* that timing the release of a movie during festivals / holidays does not guarantee success... If you deliver qualitative content, even a non-holiday week can turn into a festival for its investors... Examples: #Baahubali2, #SKTKS, #Raazi and #Sanju.”

Here are the records Sanju already has to its name...

* Highest single day for a Hindi film

Sanju ‘demolished’ the record of Baahubali 2 with its Sunday collection of Baahubali 2 (Hindi).

* Highest opener of 2018

Ranbir Kapoor film left behind Race 3 with its Rs 34.75 crore opening collection.

* Highest opening weekend grosser of 2018

Sanju raced past Padmaavat’s Rs 114 crore (5-day extended weekend) and Salman Khan’s Race 3 (Rs 106.47 crore) with Rs 120.06 crore in three days of release.

* Highest opener for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s highest earner was Besharam with Rs 21.56 crore box office earning.

* Highest opener for Rajkumar Hirani

Hirani’s 2014 film PK with Rs 26.63 on its opening day had set the record of his biggest opener.