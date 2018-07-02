Sanju smashed these box office records: Some of them belonged to Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani

Can a film become more than its subject? That is the meta question we are faced with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, which is the biopic of Sanjay Dutt. However, the film is equal parts a Rajkumar Hirani film, a biopic and a father-son story. The audience, however, is not worried about the questions as much as it votes with its feet. Sanju is the biggest hit of the year and is breaking box office records everyday. In fact, some of those records belong to Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt. Them, and a money-spinner called Baahubali 2.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju traces the life and struggles of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. While Ranbir played the titular role of Sanjay, Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala played Sanjay’s mother, Nargis. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh, among others.

Here’s a look at all the box office records Sanju made and broke.

Sanju is the highest opener of 2018

With Rs 34.75 crore as its box office collection on Friday, Sanju grabbed the top slot for the highest opener of 2018. Sanju made an opening collection of Rs 34.75 crore which soared further on Saturday to Rs 38.60 crore. Before Sanju, the record belonged to Salman Khan’s Race 3 that earned Rs 29.17 crore. Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore) and Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore) were other big earners of the year.

Sanju is highest weekend opener of 2018

Sanju became the highest weekend grosser for 2018, toppling Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat that earned Rs 114 crore in the extended weekend (five days). The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer released over a normal weekend. race 3, at Rs 106.47 crore, came third.

Sanju is Ranbir Kapoor’s highest opener ever

Sanju is also the biggest opener of Ranbir’s career. Besharam (2013) made an opening collection of Rs 21.56 crore and was his best number-spinner till date.

Highest weekend opener for Ranbir Kapoor

Even Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which is one of the best performing films for Ranbir, collected Rs 61.87 crore over the first weekend, as per Boxofficeindia. Besharam and PK, too, lag behind Sanju with Rs 32.29 crore and Rs 93.82 crore respectively as there first day earnings.

Highest opener for Rajkumar Hirani

Anushka Sharma-Aamir Khan-starrer PK made an opening collection of Rs 25.45 crore and was his biggest opener till date. With a whopping Rs 34.75 crore earning on day one, Sanju also became Hirani’s top opener.

Highest weekend opener for Hirani

With Rs 118 crore as the first weekend collection, Sanju is now filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s highest weekend opener, second only to PK that earned Rs 93.82 crore.

Sanju toppled Baahubali’s record

And now, for the biggie. With the Sunday earnings of Rs 46.71 crore, Sanju also made it to the highest single day collection for any Bollywood film ever. Earlier, Baahubali 2 The Conclusion had collected Rs 46.50 cr on the third day of its release and held the record.

Apart from the box office numbers, Sanju is also getting much-deserved accolades for Ranbir. His rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also among them. At a media interaction, she said, “I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, Sanju is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did really good job. It’s a full package.”

