Sanju can be the biggest box office opener of 2018, may dethrone Salman Khan’s Race 3

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has begun its box office journey, and it has opened to a good response across India. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, chronicles the life and struggles of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Film trade analysts are hopeful about a grand opening for the film.

The highest opener of 2018 is Salman Khan’s Race 3, having earned Rs 29.17 crore. The film, despite largely negative reviews, is looking at a Rs 300 crore worldwide business. Trade analysts are predicting that the Ranbir Kapoor film will break Salman’s record with its positive word of mouth.

Trade analysts Atul Mohan tweeted on Friday, “Before the opening of advance booking, I quoted opening day numbers of 30cr+ for #Sanju. It seems I may be proved wrong, the numbers which will come tomorrow will be INSANE! Biggest opening of 2018 guaranteed!”

Before the opening of advance booking, I quoted opening day numbers of 30cr+ for #Sanju. It seems I may be proved wrong, the numbers which will come tomorrow will be INSANE! Biggest opening of 2018 guaranteed! @RajkumarHirani @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi #SanjuReview #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/0eS9hFfOBf — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) June 29, 2018

He has a point because Sanju is one of the biggest releases Bollywood has seen in recent times. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has opened in more than 5300 screens worldwide, and matinee and evening shows are reportedly 70-80% occupied.

#Sanju screen count...

India: 4000 [second highest screen count of 2018, after #Race3]

Overseas: 1300+ [releasing in more than 65 countries]

Worldwide total: 5300+ screens

Note: Widest release of Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

With more than 63 countries in its reach, Sanju is expected to make a grand entry in the list of biggest openers of this year.

On top of that, there is a curiosity around Rajkumar Hirani film. The makers planned their promotional drive to finish in less than one month. That helped them in maintaining a steady noise around their film. So, Sanju is bound is receive a good opening.

The critical opinion around Sanju is mostly positive, which will help them in fetching initial eyeballs.

With so many things in favour, Sanju may spring new surprises at the box office.