Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Sanya Malhotra gets emotional as Dangal turns 3: ‘The journey that started 3 years back’

Sanya Malhotra gets emotional as Dangal turns 3: ‘The journey that started 3 years back’

Actor Sanya Malhotra has shared a special post to celebrate three years of her film Dangal.

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2019 15:04 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Sanya Malhotra played a wrestler in Dangal.
Sanya Malhotra is super nostalgic as her debut film Dangal completed three years on Monday since its release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is a fictionalised tale based on the lives of wrestler -- Mahavir Singh Phogat and his famed daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat.

 

The film features superstar Aamir Khan in the role of an ambitious father, who, after failing to fulfil his dreams, aspires to achieve his vision of winning a gold medal for his country in an international arena through his progeny. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna flaunts onion earrings gifted by husband Akshay Kumar, ‘before they started sprouting shoots’. See pics

Reminiscing about the film’s journey, Sanya took to Instagram and shared a few stills from the movie. “The journey that started 3 years back #3yearsofDangal,” Sanya catpioned one of the images.

Sanya will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi.

LIVE | JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says thank you
Hemant Soren: Jharkhand CM-in-waiting who loves playing video games
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
5 keyboard apps that can enhance your typing experience on Android devices
Hyundai Aura: All you need to know about Dzire’s new rival
GoAir cancels 18 flights, passengers stranded at airports across country
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
