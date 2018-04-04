Saqib Saleem: My process is slow, but I believe in myself, and I really want to make it big

Actor Saqib Saleem made an impressive debut with the comedy Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011), and then went on to work in films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, again a comedy, and Bombay Talkies (2013), a story about homosexuality. This proved that he was ready to experiment with different genres, and not restrict himself to just youth oriented films.

While his movies might not have done well commercially, Saqib is satisfied, and stands by a statement he had made long back, about ‘being the biggest superstar Indians have ever seen’. “I am [still] working on it. As an actor, we only get to choose from what we are offered, and out of that, have to make the more sensible choice. Sometimes, out of that, what looks sensible to you, actually isn’t. You make mistakes, but if you are a good, intelligent human being, you won’t repeat that same mistake again. You might make a new one, but not that.”

Recently seen in Dil Juunglee, and shooting for a thriller next, Saqib adds, “That statement I made, it’s true. I want to be big, I really want to. That’s my goal, and I will keep working on it. My process is slow, but I believe in myself.”

Not the one to shy away from owning up to his actions, the actor adds that he has made “mistakes” regarding film choices. “Those are my experiences, and I am going to learn from them and move forward,” he says.

