Sara Ali Khan enjoys a seaside vacation in Sri Lanka amid break-up rumours with Kartik Aaryan. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:17 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has just returned from her short Sri Lankan vacation amid the reports of her breakup with Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who had been putting up regular public appearances with Kartik, seems to have broken up with the actor and had flown to the neighbouring nation for a getaway.

According to a report in Filmfare, a source has claimed that Sara planned this impromptu trip to take some time off to get over the breakup. She had shared a few stunning pictures of herself on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “Lady in Lanka.”

Sara Ali Khan’s me-time in Sri Lanka.

Sara Ali Khan relaxing by the poolside.

Sara Ali Khan savouring some local fruits.

A picture shows her standing amid rocks, facing the sea in a bikini. She is seen sipping coffee while soaking herself in the pool in one picture while the other has her posing with a coconut drink. She captioned it ‘Me Time’ on her Instagram stories. She is also seen enjoying the rain during her auto ride and relaxing by the pool side.

Meanwhile, Kartik was partying at Farah Khan’s residence with his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday and many others. He also posted a picture from the bash on Instagram and captioned it, “Lokhandwala Women Of The Year 2019.” It shows him posing alongside Ananya, Farah, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon.

Sara had first opened up about Kartik during her debut appearance on Koffee With Karan with father Saif Ali Khan. She had expressed a desire to go out for a coffee with Kartik. The two eventually went on to work together on Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2. It is the sequel of his 2009 original and is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Also read: Indoo Ki Jawani first look: Kiara Advani is Indoo from Ghaziabad, film to clash with her Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb

On being asked about Sara and Kartik’s friendship, Saif had recently told Times of India in an interview, “In person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I’m sure he’s a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice.” The two actors have never confirmed their relationship in public, preferring to share images on social media instead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 12:15 IST