Indoo Ki Jawani first look: Kiara Advani is Indoo from Ghaziabad, film to clash with her Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:57 IST

Kiara Advani, fresh from the success of Kabir Singh, has started shooting for her next, Indoo Ki Jawani. Her first look from the film hints at her cheerful titular character. It is set to clash with her other big release of 2019, Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar.

The makers have released a picture of the actor sitting on a wooden chair with her legs crossed. She is seen in a tee and salwar with her hair tied in a braid and is seen smiling for the camera.

#Update: #IndooKiJawani begins filming in #Lucknow... Stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples... 5 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Ov9JzwLlWM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2019

Indoo Ki Jawani went on the floors in Lucknow and stars Aditya Seal as the male lead. Aditya was last seen as the second male lead in Student of the Year 2. He has featured in few more films including Tum Bin 2 and Namaste England. The film is being made under the banner of T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples and is scheduled to release on June 5, 2020.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film is a coming of age comedy, which revolves around a feisty girl named Indoo from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes on a dating app results in hilarious chaos.

The actor shot at the Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow on her first day. The first sequence had her beating some goons. The actor has also shared a glimpse of her kick-boxing practice on her Instagram stories, as part of her prep.

Kiara had told the publication in an interview, “I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It’s finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she’s endearing, lovable and quirky. It’s going to be a cracking entertainer.”

The report also quoted a source as saying, “Considering that her character is from Ghaziabad, where people speak in a certain manner, Kiara worked extensively on her diction and pronunciation. She also did look tests to get the appearance right as well as the mannerisms and body language associated with girls from the city.”

Besides Indoo Ki Jawani and Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara has three more films in her kitty, Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah. Her last film Kabir Singh, opposite Shahid Kapoor is the second highest grossing film of this year with domestic box office collections of Rs 278 crore.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 10:57 IST