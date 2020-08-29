Sara Ali Khan had accompanied Sushant Singh Rajput on Bangkok trip, says former assistant Sabir Ahmed

bollywood

Actor Rhea Chakraborty in her recent interview had revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had been to Thailand on a trip on which he spent Rs 70 lakhs. Now, the late actor’s former assistant Sabir Ahmed told India Today TV that Sara Ali Khan also went on that trip with them. He had added that the trip had been undertaken for the PRO team of the late actor but they had to cut it short.

Sara had worked with Sushant on their film Kedarnath with director Abhishek Kapoor. Sabir said: “We were seven people -- Sushant, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Gupta, Kushal Zaveri, Abbas, Sushant’s bodyguard Mushtaq, and me. It was Sushant’s trip with his PRO team, Sara Ali Khan and two staff members. It was in December 2018 and we travelled by a private jet.”

He said that first day all of them went to the beach together. Only on the first day, all of us went to the beach. But later, Sushant and Sara were in the hotel for the rest of the trip, while his friends went out to explore. They stayed at a luxurious island hotel in Bangkok.”

He added that the trip had to be cut short as there was a tsunami warning. He added that while the rest of them returned, Mushtaq and he stayed on in Bangkok for a month and that Sushant had given his ATM card to them for their expenses.

On the question that she was a ‘social climber’ and having used his money, Rhea had said in the interview, “Much before I came into the picture, Sushant with six other men, had been on a trip to Thailand where he spent Rs 70 lakhs. He took them in a private jet. Those were his lifestyle choices. He lived like a star, he lived like a king.”

