Home / Music / Indian Idol 10’s Renu Nagar admitted to hospital in critical condition after boyfriend dies by suicide

Indian Idol 10’s Renu Nagar admitted to hospital in critical condition after boyfriend dies by suicide

Indian 10 contestant Renu Nagar has been admitted to a hospital in Alwar, Rajasthan. She fell unconscious after her boyfriend died by suicide.

music Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Renu Nagar made it to the top 8 on Indian Idol 10.
Singer Renu Nagar, who was seen on the 10th season of singing reality show Indian Idol, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital and is in critical condition. As per an Aaj Tak report, the singer fell unconscious after her boyfriend died by suicide.

Renu and her boyfriend Ravi had run away from their homes in Alwar, Rajasthan in June. After which, Renu’s father filed a complaint with the police that Ravi had manipulated his daughter to go with him. They had returned home five days ago.

 

Police had called the duo to record their statements and allowed them to leave. Ravi reportedly ingested poison on Wednesday night at home. He was taken to a hospital, where he died at around 11 pm. The news of his death sent Renu in a state of shock and she fainted. She is currently admitted to the ICU of Mittal Hospital.

As per the Aaj Tak report, Ravi took tabla lessons at Renu’s home. He also has a wife and two children.

