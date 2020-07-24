Sara Ali Khan shares pic of Dil Bechara co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘To the last thing you have in common’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:02 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a special post dedicated to her father Saif Ali Khan and her Kedarnath co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Saif and Sushant are seen together for the first time in Dil Bechara, which released on Friday.

Listing all the things that the two had in common, Sara wrote, “The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara Now on Disney Hotstar.” She also shared a picture of Sushant and Saif with the film’s female lead Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant’s fans grew emotional on seeing the post. “We all r missing u #shushantsinghrajput,” read a comment. “Stay strong ma’am,” read another.

Sara made her film debut with Kedarnath in 2018, opposite Sushant. Upon his death in June, she shared a picture of him from the sets of their film and has been regularly promoting his final, posthumous release, Dil Bechara, on social media. On Thursday, she shared the film’s poster and wrote, “One last glimpse of our shooting star Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande told her Sushant Singh Rajput suffered ‘so much humiliation’ and ‘could not take it’

Several other actors, including Sanjana, also paid tribute to Sushant ahead of the film’s release. Sanjana said she is trying to be “courageous” as the team struggles to come to terms with the late star’s absence. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14 at the age of 34.

“I was supposed to do this (promote the movie) with Sushant from city to city. The pandemic wasn’t supposed to be a reality and he was going to be by my side through this. But to be doing this while dealing with personal loss is very challenging,” Sanghi told PTI in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more