Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput join in to celebrate Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit’s first music video

If you have admired Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s washboard abs, if you have wondered how Sonakshi Sinha went from flab to fit, the reason could well have been Mumbai-based Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit.

The ace fitness trainer launched her first music video and coming in to support her was a long list of celebrities including the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sushant Singh Rajput.

A heavily pregnant Surveen Chawla was spotted at the event, dressed in a yellow long sweatshirt dress, paired with calf-length boots. Aditi chose an olive green shorts-and-shirt teamed with a jacket combo while Sara Ali Khan chose to wear a black leather skirt.

Surveen Chawla, Adita Rao Hydari, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan arrive for the launch of Namrata Purohit’s music video. (IANS)

A look at Namrata’s Instagram will reveal how popular her sessions are with Bollywood celebs. Among the many celebs who feature on her Instagram are Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Tanishta Mukherjee, Nushrat Bharucha, Sara, Malaika, Kareena, Sagarika Ghatge and Kangana Ranaut to name a few.

Sharing a recent video with Janhvi in it, she wrote: “For @janhvikapoor Flow is the transfer of energy, flow means rhythm, flow is embracing the fluidity of life... in terms of fitness understanding the way the body needs to move and it wants to move.. and she’s absolutely right 3 days to flow!”

Sharing another video with Kareena, she wrote: “Here’s a glimpse of our workout to get you moving on a Sunday! Kareena and I making sure we get a good workout in before the diwali binge! No matter how you feel get up, show up and never give up!!”

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 16:45 IST