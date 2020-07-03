Saroj Khan danced to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at last event she attended, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:08 IST

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan is no more. She breathed her last in the early hours of Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

Hours after Saroj’s death, a video of her from the last event attended by her has surfaced online. It was taken at the Iconic Women Of The Year Awards 2020 in March, where she was honoured for her contribution to the film industry. In the video, Saroj and actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar are seen dancing together to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.

Saroj choreographed many memorable songs, including Kaate Nahi Kat Te from Mr India (1987), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992), Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra (1994) and Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002). She also won three National Awards.

Many Bollywood celebrities paid tributes to the choreographer. Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Saroj in songs such as Ek Do Teen, Chane Ke Khet Mein and Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar, wrote an emotional note on Instagram.

Sharing pictures of them together, she wrote, “I’m devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There’s a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.”

Amitabh Bachchan remembered her in a lengthy note on Instagram. “Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance,” he wrote, adding ‘a legacy has passed away’.

