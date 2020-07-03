Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

bollywood

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 07:06 IST

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month, died of a cardiac arrest late on Thursday night, reports said. She was 72.

Saroj Khan was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She had tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, son Hamid Khan and two daughters.