e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Choreographer Saroj Khan had complained breathing difficulties on June 17.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 07:06 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saroj Khan, choreographer, passed away aged 72 years.
Saroj Khan, choreographer, passed away aged 72 years. (HT Archive)
         

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month, died of a cardiac arrest late on Thursday night, reports said. She was 72.

Saroj Khan was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She had tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, son Hamid Khan and two daughters.

tags
top news
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
US records 54,879 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
US records 54,879 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Delhi gets country’s 1st plasma bank at ILBS to aid Covid fight
Delhi gets country’s 1st plasma bank at ILBS to aid Covid fight
Covid-19, moratorium hit loan recovery biz
Covid-19, moratorium hit loan recovery biz
Tension with China may drive up private telcos’ 5G rollout costs
Tension with China may drive up private telcos’ 5G rollout costs
Flight expansion hit as few fly amid curbs
Flight expansion hit as few fly amid curbs
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In