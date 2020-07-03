Saroj Khan fans in Delhi-NCR: Will miss masterji’s dance class

bollywood

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:33 IST

Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, a dance show hosted by the deceased choreographer Saroj Khan had turned people with two left feet into lovely dancers. Today when the news of ace choreographer’s demise – due to cardiac arrest – broke, many who were regular viewers of her dance show, poured their heart out in Khan’s appreciation.

Megha Aggarwal, a Gurugram-based teacher, says, “I was in my class 12 when this dance show had started. And I always thought that all the actors are good dancers and a non-dancer can’t try luck in the film industry. But Saroj ji’s dance show changed my perception. Once I started learning from her, virtually, I realised that anybody can dance! There was so much grace in her moves, and though I learnt a lot from her, that poise is still missing in my performance. I was telling my 9-year-old daughter about the dance show a few days ago, and this news today morning made me feel like I have lost my dance guru.”

The connect that everyone felt with Saroj Khan was quite unique. Madhurima Sharma, a homemaker from Delhi, recalls, “Haath seedha rakhenge, ungliya nahi khulengi, ab iski ko dobara karenge... that’s how she used to talk and teach us. Even though we used to learn from her virtually, there was something special about it. The bond that my sister, mother and I shared with her was very strong. I remember that we used to joke about her mannerisms like any other student mocking a teacher in the class. We had even started calling her masterji like the young girls who were part of the show and danced as students in the background. Those were the days... She was truly one of the best choreographers of the Hindi film industry and everyone will miss her charm and strictness, which could be felt even as we watched her on the TV screen.”

Many say they learnt dance from the virtual classes that Saroj Khan conducted on television.

Some of Khan’s fans say that they will also go back to her dance classes and cherish those moments of learning from her, one more time. “I have decided to learn once again from her, and this time my daughter will also accompany me. She doesn’t know much about the legend that Saroj Khan was and I want her to know that,” says Mamta Goel, a Delhi-based homemaker, adding, “We will together attend classes on YouTube and if all goes well, we can then perform and create a dance video as a tribute to her. I’m also asking my friends’ circle to learn from Khan’s dance classes.”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter