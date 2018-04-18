Humsafar reunion at Fawad Khan’s wife Sadaf’s birthday. See pics of Mahira Khan, others

Pakistani star Fawad Khan celebrated his wife Sadaf’s birthday in Lahore on April 17 and photos from the party have been shared by online fan clubs. Fawad’s Humsafar co-star, Mahira Khan, was also in attendance.

Other Pakistani celebs present were Urwa Hocane, designer Faraz Manan, musician Goher Mumtaz and his wife, actress Anam, according to a report.

Sadaf wore a black top for her 35th birthday party while Fawad wore a suit. You can see pictures and videos from the grand party here:

Fawad and Sadaf, who married in 2005, have two children, Aayaan and Elayna. Besides Humsafar, Fawad is known for shows such as Ashk, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Numm. He last appeared in a Bollywood film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which caused controversy after certain people objected to his presence in the film.

Sadaf opened up about being called a ‘star wife’ in a 2007 interview to Masala Magazine. “I don’t believe in the term ‘star wife’. I am an educated person who has a mind of her own. Sometimes I do feel it’s overwhelming being associated to Fawad because people generally tend to discredit your potential saying, ‘Oh you can do anything because of him’. You can do a one-time venture that way but unless you have the talent backing it, you can’t make a success of it,” she had said.

