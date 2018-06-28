Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma make Aanand L Rai’s birthday special. See pics

Aanand L Rai’s birthday celebration at Estella in Mumbai saw many Bollywood A-listers attend the do and wished the Zero director on his 48th birthday. Rai, known for his comedies with strong family ties like Tanu Weds Manu series, is busy with SRK-starrer Zero now. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and tells the story of a dwarf who travels from Meerut to New York to achieve his dreams.

Small wonder, both these stars were present at Estella to ring in his birthday on June 28. Also present were a host of other stars, who have all been part of films produced by Rai’s production company, Colour Yellow Productions. Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Swara Bhaskar, actors who starred in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Nil Battey Sannata, also made it to the bash.

Also present were other stars -- Kriti Sanon, Divya Khosla Kumar, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi. See the pictures here.

Anushka Sharma came in wearing a velvet jumpsuit. (Viral Bhayani)

Ayushmann Khurrana attended the do with his wife Tahira and brother Aparshakti Khurrana (Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi Pednekar starred in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, an Aanand L Rai production. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon with her sister Nupur Sanon at the birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Swara Bhaskar has starred in four films by Rai -- Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan with Aanand L Rai at the bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Diana Penty is in a happy space thanks to the success of Parmanu. (Viral Bhayani)

Diana with veteran actor-writer Piyush Mishra. (Viral Bhayani)

Harshvardhan Kapoor too was present at the birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Huma Qureshi looked pretty in a bright red combination. (Viral Bhayani)

Jaaved Jaaferi, who is rarely seen in public these day, too came for the bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Meher Vij too attended the function. (Viral Bhayani)

Riteish Deshmukh looked dapper in a suit. (Viral Bhayani)

