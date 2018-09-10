Shah Rukh Khan leads Suhana by hand, Taimur spotted with mom Kareena Kapoor. See pics
Shah Rukh Khan was seen with his daughter Suhana at the airport.bollywood Updated: Sep 10, 2018 22:29 IST
The Bollywood celebs were busy with their kids last two days. While Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with his daughter Suhana at the airport, Kareena Kapoor was seen spending time with her son Taimur Ali Khan at aunt Karisma’s house. Shah Rukh walked hand in hand with daughter Suhana as they left for the UK. SRK was seen in an all-black outfit and Suhana was seen in a grey tank top paired with checked shirt.
Taimur, who returned with his celeb parents from a Maldives vacation this Sunday, was seen visiting grandmother Babita’s house on Monday. He was seen in a cute blue shirt and olive green half pants.
Singer Neha Bhasin was also spotted with her niece at the aiport and so was actor Shruti Haasan. Before heading to the airport, Shah Rukh also celebrated the birthday of his business manager Karuna Badwal with his team. Actor Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted with director-producer Dinesh Vijan. The two had recently worked on the film Stree, which has become a huge success at the box office. Gold actor Mouni Roy was also spotted at the airport.
The "Swag" singer Neha Bhasin looks ravishing in a floral print dress as she is off to Delhi with her cute lil niece. Her new single 'Main Jaandiyaan' along with Meet Bros recently hit the chartbusters and has already crossed over 2 millions views on YouTube. #nehabhasin #airportdiaries @viralbhayani
#shahrukhkhan snapped today early morning as he and his team together celeberated his business manager and Co producer of #happynewyear @karuna_badwal birthday bash (she is the black outfit) at her Versova residence. King Khan left at 530 am today morning #exclusive 📸 @manojstillwala @viralbhayani
First Published: Sep 10, 2018 22:29 IST