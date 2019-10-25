Shah Rukh Khan posts adorable wish for wife Gauri on 28th wedding anniversary: ‘Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 09:06 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan may not have signed any films post the debacle of Zero, but that does not keep him away from limelight. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate his 28th wedding anniversary with a loved-up picture with wife and interior designer Gauri Khan.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!” Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991 and share three children together -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

The actor decided to take a break from work after Zero flopped to spend time with his family and to understand where he went wrong with Zero. Speaking to press in China couple of months back, Shah Rukh had elaborated on the subject. “This time, I didn’t feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family,” he said in an interview to CRI Hindi in China.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor has relationship advice for rumoured ex Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas

He had continued, “I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won’t even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don’t feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I’ve heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven’t decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it.”

After months of speculation, looks like Shah Rukh has decided on his next project. While little is known about the subject, the choice of director is getting clearer. Buzz is that Shah Rukh will work with Tamil director Atlee. The latter, who has given hits like Mersal and Theri before, is preparing for the release of his next, Bigil, starring Vijay.

Rumours of a possible collaboration first started doing the rounds when the two were spotted together at a cricket match in Chennai earlier this year. Later, Shah Rukh visited Atlee’s office in Chennai too.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 08:59 IST