Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan discuss possible collaboration, pictures from their meeting go viral

Tamil director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan are looking to collaborate on a project, or so the rumours would have you believe. Industry grapevine is that the two are most likely to join hands for the Hindi remake of Mersal, which was directed by Atlee.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh was in Chennai to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders who played against Chennai Super Kings. Before the match, SRK met Atlee at his office and pictures from their meeting have gone viral.

Later at the match, SRK and Atlee sat next to each other, much to the surprise of all who’ve been speculating about their collaboration. Sources close to Atlee have confirmed that a project with SRK is in the offing; however, it won’t be a remake of Mersal. An official announcement can be expected in a few weeks.

Atlee is currently busy shooting Thalapathy 63 with Vijay. Tipped to be a sports drama, the film will feature Vijay as a football coach.

Also starring Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek among others, the film is currently being shot in a football stadium set in Chennai.

The film‘s music is by A.R Rahman, who had recently confirmed in an interview that he hasn’t worked on this film’s genre in south India.

“I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said in an interview to a popular entertainment portal.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 21:32 IST