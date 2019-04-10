Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Amitabh Bachchan’s complaints that industry isn’t supporting Badla

Actor Amitabh Bachchan in a tweet wondered why his recent film Badla’s box office success hasn’t been publicised ‘by neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the line producer, or anyone else in the industry’, to which the film’s producer Shah Rukh Khan has replied.

Quote tweeting a box office report announcing that Badla had crossed the Rs 85 crore mark, Amitabh wrote on Tuesday, “About time someone started talking about this silent success !! Because neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line producer, or any else in the Industry, in general, has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film Badla.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who is credited as a producer on the film, through his Red Chillies Entertainment banner, reacted to Amitabh’s tweet. He wrote, “Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite! (Sir we’ve been waiting for you to throw a party for everyone! We’re waiting outside Jalsa every night!).” Jalsa is the Bachchan’s property in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite! https://t.co/9vix8rvwuP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2019

Amitabh wrote in response to SRK’s tweet, “I acted in the film, you produced it, I promoted it, now I am supposed to throw a party as well?” Shah Rukh was quick to react to the second tweet, too. He wrote, “Sir film aapki hai…acting aapki hai…Hit aapki wajah se hai…aap na hote toh film hi na hoti. Toh party…bhi?? (Sir it’s your film, you’ve acted in it, it’s a hit because of you, it exists only because you were a part of it. So the party should also be thrown by you.).”

Sir film aapki hai…acting aapki hai…Hit aapki wajah se hai…aap na hote toh film hi na hoti. Toh party…bhi??https://t.co/7cunRO68rC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 10, 2019

Badla is a revenge thriller, which reunited Amitabh with director Sujoy Ghosh and actor Taapsee Pannu. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews upon release. When he was asked by Mumbai Mirror about Shah Rukh and Amitabh’s involvement in the project, Sujoy had said that they were “very involved. Bachchan sir and he work like crazy individuals and pushed me to work harder”.

Amitabh has a host of films lined up on his slate, including the fantasy epic Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, and director Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi debut, Jhund. Shah Rukh has yet to announce a follow-up to the critical and commercial dud, Zero, in which he starred opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 09:20 IST