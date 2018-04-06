My next film is not in Telugu, says Mersal director Atlee

Director Atlee, who rose to fame with blockbuster films such as Raja Rani, Theri and Mersal, has put to rest rumours that he has signed a project in Telugu with a leading production house. Speaking at the Galatta Nakshatra Awards on Thursday, Atlee said that his next film will be in Tamil. However, he didn’t deny the possibility of him trying his luck in Telugu film in the future.

Earlier this week, reports had emerged that Atlee may team up with Prabhas or Allu Arjun for his next film. While there’s no official announcement from Prabhas’s end, sources close to Allu Arjun denied it.

Following the phenomenal success of Mersal, which grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide, Atlee is yet to officially sign his next project. Even though he has confirmed that he would join hands with Tamil superstar Vijay once again, he didn’t confirm if it would happen immediately.

Much before the release of Mersal, there were rumours that Atlee had pitched a one-liner to actor Jr NTR. The rumour eventually died down. It was also speculated that Atlee may remake Theri in Telugu with Ravi Teja. However, none of the above has commented on it.

A few months ago, Atlee’s name was associated with a project that was to feature superstar Rajinikanth. Soon after the rumour made the rounds, it was officially announced that Karthik Subbaraj will direct Thalaivar’s next.

