Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wish a speedy recovery to Kapil Dev after he suffers heart attack

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:09 IST

Former cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack on Friday and underwent an angioplasty. Several Bollywood celebrities have wished him a speedy recovery on social media.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir.” Actor Divya Dutta wrote, “Super speedy recovery sire @therealkapildev.”

Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2020

Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “Such a relief, best wishes paaji @therealkapildev for a speedy recovery.” Richa Chadha tweeted, “Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev.” Riteish Deshmukh tweeted pictures of Kapil and wrote, “Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery. Get well Soon Sir.”

Kapil, who is based in Delhi’s Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. “Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night,” the hospital said in an updated health bulletin after only mentioning chest pain in its initial statement.

“Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days,” the hospital said. Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart. Later in the day, a short statement on his Instagram account expressed gratitude for the concern and support extended to his family.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also wished Kapil. “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji,” Kohli said. “Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji,” wished Tendulkar.

