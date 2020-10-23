e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wish a speedy recovery to Kapil Dev after he suffers heart attack

Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wish a speedy recovery to Kapil Dev after he suffers heart attack

Kapil Dev got wishes of good health after he suffered a heart attack on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan, Richa Chadha, Riteish Deshmukh and others took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan has tweeted about Kapil Dev’s health.
Shah Rukh Khan has tweeted about Kapil Dev’s health.
         

Former cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack on Friday and underwent an angioplasty. Several Bollywood celebrities have wished him a speedy recovery on social media.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir.” Actor Divya Dutta wrote, “Super speedy recovery sire @therealkapildev.”

 

Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “Such a relief, best wishes paaji @therealkapildev for a speedy recovery.” Richa Chadha tweeted, “Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev.” Riteish Deshmukh tweeted pictures of Kapil and wrote, “Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery. Get well Soon Sir.”

Kapil, who is based in Delhi’s Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. “Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night,” the hospital said in an updated health bulletin after only mentioning chest pain in its initial statement.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan hits back at Pavitra Punia, says ‘wish she had the courage to abuse me on my face’

“Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days,” the hospital said. Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart. Later in the day, a short statement on his Instagram account expressed gratitude for the concern and support extended to his family.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also wished Kapil. “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji,” Kohli said. “Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji,” wished Tendulkar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Boult gets du Plessis, CSK top-order fails again
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Boult gets du Plessis, CSK top-order fails again
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In