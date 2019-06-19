Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor’s throwback pic is all about love, friendship. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor are childhood friends and are occasionally seen partying together. Now a throwback picture of the two have surfaced on the web and is one more confirmation that their friendship goes a long way.

The picture shows both of them posing for their perfect selfie. While Suhana is in a blue bikini and a shrug, Shanaya is in a pink and white attire.

Shanaya and Suhana are also friends with Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. The three often hang out together and shares their pictures on Instagram. They were recently seen together along with Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan. Both Suhana and Shahana were twinning in black. While Suhana was in a LBD, Shanaya was in a black top and denims.

Suhana is still pursuing higher studies in London and is also active in theatre. She had starred in her college drama Romeo & Juliet and has reportedly shot for a short film as well. She also features on the cover of Vogue magazine last year and was earlier studying at the Ardingly College in the UK.

Shanaya is currently assisting on Janhvi’s next film, the Gunjan Saxena biopic before planning her acting debut. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Sanjay had shared a picture of her from the sets and wrote, “My Hard working daughter shooting in 41 degrees as an assistant director, warm welcome to the film industry #day20.”

Sanjay had earlier wished Shanaya for her first career venture. He had shared a picture with her and captioned it, “All the best Shanaya #newbeginnings #newjourney.”

