Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan spend some quality time together, pic goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is in India these days and is making the most of the opportunity to spend quality time with her family. A new picture of the 19-year-old with her brother Aryan Khan was shared online.

While Suhana is dressed in a white top and shorts and is smiling to the camera with her hair let loose, Aryan is a contrast in a black hoodie and denims and focuses away from the lens.

Suhana already has a huge fan following on the social media due to her glamourous public appearances. The fans couldn’t stop praising the picture of the two siblings and dropped several fire emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Fantaaaasticcc pic..” Another wrote, “Awesome both of u.”

The two were recently spotted on a fun outing with friends Ananya Panday, her cousin Ahaan Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Both were twinning in black along with Shanaya who was in a black top and denims. While Suhana was in a black LBD, Aryan was in a black tee and trousers.

Suhana Khan spotted with Shanaya Kapoor and Aryan Khan in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Suhana recently attended her cousin’s wedding with mother Gauri in Kolkata. Pictures of her in an olive green sari during one of the wedding functions were shared online.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan danced at a party like no one’s watching. Watch

Suhana is currently pursuing higher studies in London while Aryan is studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California. She was earlier studying at the Ardingly College in the UK. A video of her partying at the college party in London had surfaced a few days ago. Gauri had earlier shared pictures from the same party on Instagram. She had visited England to spend time with her daughter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 20:40 IST