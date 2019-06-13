Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks ready for the movies in this still from a short film. See pic

A fan page of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared a new picture of the star kid. The photo is shows Suhana on a film’s sets, giving the camera her best ‘distressed’ expression.

The black-and-white photo shows Suhana in a car, looking back at the camera in shock. Her hair looks dishevelled and she seems to be wearing a large black jacket. The fanpage mentioned that the still is from an upcoming short film made by her school friend.

Suhana has previously acted in a play, Romeo and Juliet, produced by her school. Her father Shah Rukh also attended a show and praised his daughter’s acting skills. “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team,” he said.

Shah Rukh shared a photograph of his three children on Twitter last week. In the image, Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam are seen holding each other and smiling at the camera. The actor captioned the image: “My trio of sugar and spice and everything nice... and oh yeah! Gauri’s too.”

The 53-year-old star married his wife Gauri Khan in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They welcomed Aaryan in 1997 and Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

Last year, Suhana got featured on Vogue India’s August edition. It had created a buzz on social media, with people wondering what she had done to be on the cover of a renowned magazine. Suhana is currently pursuing higher studies in London while Aryan is studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California. She was earlier studying at the Ardingly College in the UK.

