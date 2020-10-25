e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan had a glamorous night out, found a bathroom that she wants to ‘move into’. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan had a glamorous night out, found a bathroom that she wants to ‘move into’. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has been sharing regular social media updates from Dubai. Check out her glamorous new post.

bollywood Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 07:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Suhana Khan glammed up a bathroom with her photoshoot.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has shared a brand-new Instagram post for her over one million followers. Suhana is currently in the UAE with her family, attending the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

On Saturday, she shared a picture of herself from a glamorous night out, and captioned it, “Bye moving into this bathroom.” Suhana’s cousin, Alia Chhiba had previously shared a picture from what appears to be the same location. Shared three days ago, Alia’s post was captioned, “Was a babushka doll for a sec.” Alia had geo-tagged the post to ‘Iris Dubai’.

 
View this post on Instagram

bye moving into this bathroom

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
View this post on Instagram

was a babushka doll for a sec

A post shared by @ aliachhiba on

Suhana’s post has been ‘liked’ nearly 150000 times. Her friend, actor Ananya Panday said that she was ‘everything’ in the comments section. “What a queen,” wrote one person. “Wow,” wrote another. The picture shows Suhana in an elegant evening dress.

Shah Rukh and his family have been spotted at several IPL matches in recent days, supporting his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. Suhana recently shared a couple of then-and-now pictures of herself, wearing KKR colours. She captioned it, “The stress since 08!”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana Khan glam it up in cousin Alia Chhiba’s new pic. Check it out here

Suhana, who is a student of filmmaking at the New York University, is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

Sign In