Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan spotted at Taj Mahal with friends. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is having a gala time with her friends in Agra and pictures from her fun-filled trip are flooding the internet. Suhana is like all of us, posing with photos with the majestic monument forming the backdrop.

The pictures, that surfaced online late Thursday, show Suhana and her friends enjoying themselves at the Taj Mahal in Agra. One of the pictures shows a friend kissing Suhana on her cheek while another one shows her posing for the camera with her gang of girls.

The 17-year-old will soon begin shooting for a magazine, her mom Gauri Khan had recently revealed. “Suhana is shooting for a magazine. I don’t want to reveal the name but that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to this year,” Gauri said.

Earlier, talking about his daughter Suhana’s interest in the film industry, Shah Rukh had said while promoting his recent film Jab Harry Met Sejal, “Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays. The best part is that she doesn’t want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right.”

Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan and Suhana are studying abroad. Gauri and SRK often share pictures with their children online.

