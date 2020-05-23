Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana says she’ll be ‘30 in ten years’, shares birthday note from AbRam. See pics

bollywood

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:28 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan celebrated her 20th birthday on Friday with an at-home photoshoot. She shared pictures and videos from the same on her Instagram page on Saturday.

The photos show her posing at the terrace of their Mumbai home, Mannat. Suhana pondered over how she will be 30 in just ten years. “I’m gonna be 30 in ten years,” she wrote. She also shared a note by her kid brother AbRam. “Your the best sister in the world,” AbRam wrote for his big sister.

Suhana appears to have restricted commenting access only to a few people. Ananya Panday was surprised to notice she was included on the list. “Hey I can comment,” she wrote. “Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis wrote, “40 in 20, 50 in 30.”

Ananya had also extended birthday greetings to Suhana with their childhood throwback pictures on Friday. Taking to her Instagram stories, Panday posted two of their childhood pictures in which the star kids are seen playing and having a fun time.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says he humiliated her in front of Manoj Bajpayee, makes excuses to avoid meeting his kids

One of the pictures featured Suhana and Ananya sitting on the bed with another kid. As Ananya is seen posing for the camera in the picture, Suhana is seen gazing at her with a bright smile on her face. “@suhanakhan2 has always been in love w me,” the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote about the picture.

In the other picture, little Ananya is seen carrying Suhana on her back. “Always got your back,” Panday wrote along with the picture. Earlier, Ananya made sure to wish her childhood friend by posting a recent picture with her on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more