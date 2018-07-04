 Shah Rukh Khan shares throwback picture with Sachin Tendulkar to match the cricketer’s selfie | bollywood | Hindustan Times
  • Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 04, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shah Rukh Khan shares throwback picture with Sachin Tendulkar to match the cricketer’s selfie

SRK has shared a throwback picture from the 90s when he shot a TV commercial with Sachin Tendulkar.

bollywood Updated: Jul 04, 2018 10:30 IST
Asian News International
Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar met at the grand engagement party of Mkesh Ambani’s son Akash.
Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar met at the grand engagement party of Mkesh Ambani’s son Akash.

Hours after master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable picture with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the Raees star had a sweet throwback picture on offer -his sweet reply to Tendulkar’s tweet is now winning hearts on the internet.

Taking to his Instagram, the Raees star posted a throwback picture on his Insta stories from a commercial in which both of them had starred together.

In the picture, he can be seen sporting a wig matching the former Indian skipper’s hairstyle, merged with their recent selfie from the star-studded Ambani’s bash, which Tendulkar had shared on Monday.

The ‘Baadshah’ also tweeted, “We don’t keep photo albums anymore. but I will make an album just to keep this pic with the great man forever.”

On the work front, the superstar recently wrapped up shooting for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming thriller Zero. The romantic-drama also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and is slated to hit the screens on December 21.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood