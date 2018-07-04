Shah Rukh Khan shares throwback picture with Sachin Tendulkar to match the cricketer’s selfie

Hours after master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable picture with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the Raees star had a sweet throwback picture on offer -his sweet reply to Tendulkar’s tweet is now winning hearts on the internet.

Taking to his Instagram, the Raees star posted a throwback picture on his Insta stories from a commercial in which both of them had starred together.

In the picture, he can be seen sporting a wig matching the former Indian skipper’s hairstyle, merged with their recent selfie from the star-studded Ambani’s bash, which Tendulkar had shared on Monday.

Jab SRK met SRT 😋 pic.twitter.com/8Nj8UpyDxw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2018

The ‘Baadshah’ also tweeted, “We don’t keep photo albums anymore. but I will make an album just to keep this pic with the great man forever.”

We don’t keep photo albums anymore… but I will make an album just to keep this pic with the great man forever. https://t.co/gYN24yMNyk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2018

On the work front, the superstar recently wrapped up shooting for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming thriller Zero. The romantic-drama also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and is slated to hit the screens on December 21.

